Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.45

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.45 and last traded at C$39.20, with a volume of 141371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$37.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

