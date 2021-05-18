Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.45

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$39.45 and last traded at C$39.20, with a volume of 141371 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -292.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

