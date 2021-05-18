PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $61.13 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The firm had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 23,902.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 71,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 70,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $971,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 71,700 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $4,307,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,286,440 shares in the company, valued at $437,696,450.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,375,447 shares of company stock worth $84,870,027 and sold 426,660 shares worth $25,742,712. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.36%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

