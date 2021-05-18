Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLK. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLK stock opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.73. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $16.97 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

