Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Shares of Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02), with a volume of 71,328,435 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2 ($0.03).

Get Petra Diamonds alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.