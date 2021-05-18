Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.550-3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 billion-$72.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.99 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $40.17. 357,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,048,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pfizer stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

