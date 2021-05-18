Phantomx Market Cap Hits $53,081.64 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. One Phantomx coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $53,081.64 and $47.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phantomx has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.00 or 0.00694523 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006436 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00017965 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $761.13 or 0.01678184 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx (PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

