Phoenixcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $59.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,231.80 or 1.00340425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00051031 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $656.02 or 0.01522604 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.06 or 0.00705709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.75 or 0.00412559 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.63 or 0.00319427 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006323 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,847,825 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

