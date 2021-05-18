Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

PHUN opened at $1.36 on Monday. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 12.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 5,811.09% and a negative net margin of 186.72%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phunware by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

