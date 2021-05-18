PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

PHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PHX Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.92 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,774 shares in the company, valued at $475,548. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,830,762 shares of company stock worth $3,804,652. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

