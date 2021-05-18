Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.98 Million Position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Separately, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of HYACU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.33 and a 1 year high of $11.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.33.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

