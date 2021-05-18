Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Gap Up to $61.00

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.00, but opened at $63.75. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $64.00, with a volume of 1,042 shares.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -89.71 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,445 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $2,774,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

