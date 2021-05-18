Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 59.11%.

PIRS stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 4,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.40. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

