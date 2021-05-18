Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $83,587.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012377 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000605 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.