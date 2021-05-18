Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.41.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock worth $135,675,396. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PING traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 783,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,017. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

