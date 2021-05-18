Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $23,706.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0130 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.38 or 0.00695678 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006599 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00017954 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $770.83 or 0.01716648 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000736 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,815,991 coins and its circulating supply is 427,555,555 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

