Pizza (PIZZA) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.11 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and approximately $14,558.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pizza alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000913 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00162036 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013785 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.21 or 0.04358288 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 199.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pizza

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live.

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pizza should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pizza and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.