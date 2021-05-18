Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTK. UBS Group started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.58.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75. Playtika has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.07 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

