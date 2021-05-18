Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target Raised to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$408.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66. Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$2.82 and a 52 week high of C$4.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Plaza Retail REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.08%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

