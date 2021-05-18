Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie Sells 3,500 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $100,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $106,155.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.18. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $43.92.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). Pliant Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLRX. Citigroup began coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Pliant Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

