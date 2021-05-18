PlotX Market Cap Hits $7.41 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 32.9% against the dollar. PlotX has a total market cap of $7.41 million and approximately $2.86 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PlotX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00088234 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $654.72 or 0.01445946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00063836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.40 or 0.00117926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

PlotX Profile

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlotX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlotX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.