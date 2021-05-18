Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Sets New 1-Year High at $799.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 799 ($10.44) and last traded at GBX 794 ($10.37), with a volume of 21541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 775 ($10.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 745.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 673.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £784.04 million and a P/E ratio of 17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 63,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.09), for a total transaction of £442,642.08 ($578,314.71). Also, insider John Mansell sold 426,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.80), for a total transaction of £3,200,745 ($4,181,793.83). Insiders sold 572,364 shares of company stock worth $425,100,708 over the last quarter.

About Polar Capital (LON:POLR)

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.