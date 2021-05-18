Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $22.69 million and $783,514.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $638.33 or 0.01471752 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00064368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00118553 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. It was first traded on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkamarkets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

