Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. The stock had a trading volume of 129,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.90. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Get Porch Group alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.