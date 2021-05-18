Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given New C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:PWCDF opened at $31.38 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $32.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.