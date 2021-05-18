Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PWCDF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $31.38 on Friday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

