PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%.

PPL has raised its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.33. 5,142,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,161,246. PPL has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.41.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

