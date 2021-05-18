PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at CL King

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) had its price objective boosted by CL King from $19.00 to $20.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. CL King currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PQG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of PQ Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.92.

NYSE PQG opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. PQ Group has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PQ Group news, Director Kyle D. Vann purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 59,192 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $743,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PQ Group by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 117,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in PQ Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,079,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

