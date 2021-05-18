PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.67.

Several research firms have commented on PRAH. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday. Truist downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.30. 1,030,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,998. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $90.79 and a one year high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.46.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.