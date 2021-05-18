Primecoin One Day Volume Reaches $402,855.00 (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $402,855.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,268,479 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.