Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:PLC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of PLC opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

