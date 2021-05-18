Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of PROF opened at $17.09 on Monday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $347.61 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

