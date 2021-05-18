Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) PT Lowered to $4.00

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progenity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Progenity from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Progenity alerts:

Shares of PROG opened at $2.26 on Friday. Progenity has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.27. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progenity will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Progenity in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,483,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the 4th quarter worth $2,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progenity by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.