ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, May 26th

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $22.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:SMN) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 9.21% of ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials

ProShares UltraShort Basic Materials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

