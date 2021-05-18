Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.6%.

PSEC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prospect Capital has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

