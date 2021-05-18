Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.26, with a volume of 28796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.08%. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 18,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

