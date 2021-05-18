Providence First Trust Co Acquires Shares of 12,796 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $250.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.71 and a 200 day moving average of $242.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $177.93 and a 52-week high of $263.21.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

