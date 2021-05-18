Providence First Trust Co Purchases 4,000 Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Providence First Trust Co increased its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 9,793.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 47,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OIA opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0316 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

