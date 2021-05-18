Providence First Trust Co Sells 2,453 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Providence First Trust Co trimmed its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 37,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 70,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 99,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale purchased 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

