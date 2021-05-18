Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.87

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.87 and traded as high as $17.16. Provident Financial shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 9,832 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Provident Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Provident Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Provident Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The stock has a market cap of $127.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 5.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

In other Provident Financial news, Director William E. Thomas sold 8,807 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $148,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donavon P. Ternes sold 26,000 shares of Provident Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $431,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,907 shares of company stock worth $1,271,391. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Provident Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 22,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROV)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

