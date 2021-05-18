Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price upped by Truist from $269.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSA. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.14.

PSA opened at $276.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $179.68 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after buying an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after buying an additional 147,365 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after buying an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

