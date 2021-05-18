Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$492.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.02.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$38.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a PE ratio of 31.84. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$29.51 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

