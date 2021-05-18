Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.26. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

