Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Issued By Wedbush

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Dream Finders Homes in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dream Finders Homes’ FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

DFH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $25.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77. Dream Finders Homes has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $31.98.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,388,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,140,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,304,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

