Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Issued By KeyCorp

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

OCFT stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,093 shares in the last quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $87,600,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,386 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.