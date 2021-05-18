Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Increased by Analyst

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.31 billion.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

