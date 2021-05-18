Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Reduced by William Blair

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.81). William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LMND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

NYSE LMND opened at $72.48 on Monday. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

