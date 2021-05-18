Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Lifted by Analyst

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 91.64% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ NGM opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.89. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $616,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

