Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Cut by Analyst

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WEN. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

WEN opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after buying an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,453.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

