Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group stock opened at $13.82 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $363.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

